Kifaru International had “Grand” opening Saturday

The Grand Opening for Riverton’s newest retail and manufacturing business was “Grand” Saturday at the former Linton’s Big R store on East Sunset. Kifaru International produces high quality outdoor gear including custom fitted backpacks, sleep systems, outdoor wear and more for hunters, fishermen and backpackers.

General Manager Cullen Frazier said the company produces “Gear For Life” and custom fits the backpacks to each individual’s body. The company has up to 20-25 different styles of packs, mostly displayed in the showroom at their new facility. He said everything that goes into a Kifaru product “is made in America.” Frazier said Kifaru has sewing centers in Colorado, Illinois, Texas, and now Wyoming. He also said a future sewing facility is coming to Riverton that will employ more than 100 workers. Presently, there are 25 employees at work in Riverton.

Designer Eric Bender has been with Kifaru for the past nine years. He said when designing a new product, “everybody here has input, from what’s next to make and what features to include.” He said he loves it here in Riverton because of the wide open spaces, as opposed to their former location in Colorado where he said “it was too crowded.” He said “I’m really glad to be here.”

Wearing a Kifaru Day Pack at the event was Jonathan “Red Beard” McCormick who said he goes everywhere with it. “I carry it wherever I go, I’ve had it a year and I love it,” the Bountiful, Utah, resident said.

Music by the Low Water String Band entertained visitors under the Big tent outside where the Muley Fanatics 10 Country Chapter was holding a raffle and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department was displaying its new Bighorn Sheep relocation and transfer trailer and information on Dubois area game crossings now under study. The Grand opening event drew folks from around the region. Kifaru’s retail store is now open.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over