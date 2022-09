Parent Information

Calling all parents and families of children with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs). A Parent Information Center Workshop at the Wyoming Indian Schools Tech Center (638 Blue Sky Highway, Ethete) will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 5:30 to 7:00. This workshop is for all parents and families in FCSD #s 6,14,21,25, and 38. Parents will receive all the supplies needed to organize their child’s educational and/or disability paperwork. Dinner will be provided.