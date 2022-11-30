Keyhole watercraft check station closed for season

The Keyhole aquatic invasive species watercraft check station at Pine Haven — Coulter Bay ramp has closed for the season due to the reservoir freezing.



Boat ramp barriers at Tatanka, Pat’s Point, Wind Creek and Coulter Bay will be removed by the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources to allow for ice fishing. The barriers for access to the marina boat ramp area will remain in place.



“Boaters and anglers, thank you for your cooperation these past few months. We recognize the restrictions were inconvenient, but we’re grateful for your efforts and working with Game and Fish and State Parks to protect Wyoming’s waters from aquatic invasive species,” said Brian Nesvik, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.



As ice fishing season begins Game and Fish urges anglers to practice ice safety before venturing out on the ice. Ice on many waters may not be safe, especially with variable temperatures throughout the state.



Restrictions at Glendo Reservoir remain in place until the reservoir freezes. Boaters are required to undergo a watercraft inspection and are restricted to launching at Whiskey Gulch between sunrise and sunset. Boaters can check the Glendo sunrise/sunset tables for time references. Ramp restrictions — and the requirement for an AIS inspection before launching — are due to the threat of zebra mussels from Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota spreading to Wyoming.



It is a requirement that any watercraft that has been in a water infested with zebra/quagga mussels within the last 30 days undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching in Wyoming during all months of the year.



Keeping AIS from spreading into and within Wyoming is a priority for Game and Fish. Department personnel are evaluating watercraft inspection protocols for the 2023 boating season.



For questions on check stations and stopping the spread of aquatic invasive species, visit the fishing and boating webpage or call 1-877-WGFD-AIS.