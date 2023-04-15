Oct 13, 1931 – Apr 12, 2023

Kenneth Walters, Sr., 91, of Riverton passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Help for Health Hospice Home. A viewing will be held on Sundy, April 16, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Kenneth Eugene Walters was born on October 13, 1931 in Gill, Colorado to Henry Walters Sr. and Edna Leona (Miller) Walters. He grew up in Fremont County, attending first grade in Riverton then finishing grade school at Arapaho Elementary School. He attended high school in Shoshoni and graduating from Riverton High School where he played all the sports.

On December 30, 1950 he married the love of his life, Dorothy Ann Woodward, in Billings, Montana. They celebrated 72 years together this last December. Together they raised three children, Kenny, Debbie, and Linda, in Riverton making it their forever home.

Kenneth worked for Sun Oil Company as a seismographer before making truck driving his career. He started at Barns Trucking for twenty years before working a LL Smith Trucking for another twenty years. He then bought his own truck and leased back to LL Smith for several years. He retired at the age of 75 but still drove part time. His CB handle was “Bull Frog.”

He was a member of the Wyoming Trucking Association where he received the Wyoming Trucker of the Year Award. He also was a member of the Riverton Elks Club.

After he retired, he and Dorothy traveled in a motor home all over the place, taking the grandkids too. He enjoyed the Rockies and Broncos.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughters, Debbie Smartt and husband, Johnny and Linda Kirby and husband, Scott; brother, Don Walters; seven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Edna Walters; son, Kenny Walters, Jr.; sister Marian; and brothers, Lefty and Hank Walters.

