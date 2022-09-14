Dec 3, 1991 – Sep 5, 2022

Kelli Jade White Eagle was a caring mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, aunty and friend. She began her journey home to our relatives on September 5, 2022 at age 30. She was born to Dr. Aldora Frances White Eagle and Alonzo Moss, Jr on December 3rd 1991.



While at Wyoming Indian High School, she excelled in cross country and was named all-conference and all-state during her entire high school career. She ran abroad and represented the Wind River Reservation, Wyoming, and the US. After graduating from high school, she briefly attended the University of Wyoming where she was a proud member of their ROTC program. However, her greatest accomplishment in life was becoming a mother to Khyro. Kelli was active in the Native American Church and baptized in the Catholic church.



Kelli was a social butterfly and amassed many friends. She enjoyed raisin’ hell with each and every one of them. She was hilarious and loved to sing even though it was out of tune, she lived up to her Arapaho name, Ho3o’ Niibeisei, Star Singing Woman, named by her grandfather, Aloysious Piper, Sr. She also enjoyed gambling at the casino with her grandma Laverne where they would, more often than not, leave broke. She dedicated her life to her son, Khyro. They spent their days playing dinosaurs and enjoying each other’s company. She loved her nieces Jayde, Wynter, Kensley, Kaylee, Zachy and Stevie. She doted on them especially her namesake, Jayde.



Kelli is survived by the love of her life, her son, Khyro. She’s also survived by her loving mother, Dr. Aldora Frances White Eagle who jokingly she called, “mother, mom of the home” and her father, Alonzo Moss, Jr. who she had a special relationship with, her brother, Martin James Brown, III (Keina Friday) who she lovingly referred to as Sonny, her protector and first friend, her sister Alyson SoundingSides and their husband Brian, her nieces Jayde, Wynter and Kensley, and her friend, her sparring partner and casino buddy, her grandma Laverne White. She is also survived by her godparents, her aunt and uncle, Roxanne and Dave Hines. Her grandparents: Nelson and Bonnie White, Sr., Frances Eagleman, Dorsey, Marcus, Mavis, Alvera, and Alvina Willow, Grace, Wanda, Beverly, and Hattie Willow, Katherine Vann and Rita Willow, Vern Willow, Becky Bishop, Terry and Marcine Willow, Merle Haas, Nelson Moss, Rosella Moss, Hank Left Hand, Shrana George, Joyce Hutchinson and Kay Yellowbear and Sadie Bell.



Her aunts and uncles: Tynan BearComesOut and Verna Augustine, Tonya Washakie, Maxine White, Nelson Patrick White, Sr. and Pinky, Steven and Alanita White, Judson White, Henry White, Larry and Dedra White, Vince and Leola White, Rickina and Bill Armour, Rita Ann Brown, Audra White, Nelson Thomas White, Theodore Blindwoman, Nikki White, Sheri Carlson, Marcus and Baillie White, Austin, Sydney and Trisha Willow, Jocelyn White, Derrick and Skye Willow, Colley and Philma Willow, Heather Willow, Byron Willow, Carrie and Curtis Benson, Cole and Chloe, Martin and Julie Goings, Aleta Moss, Aldene and Marty Underwood, Marva Moss, Avalene and Mylan Glenmore, Sandi and Pat Iron Cloud, Jude and Inez Haas, Garren, Danette, and Corbin Sankey, Holly and Rob Aragon, Sr.



Her brothers and sisters: Kristen Ashley Washakie, Kayle White, Anne White, Clayton Benjamin Bell, Nathaniel Spoonhunter, Margaret Goodman, Tiara Sioux Crawford, Ronnie, Chester, and Calvin White, Amanda White, Peggen Frank, Frank, Nelson and Keva White, Alan, Steve, Loveeda, Charlie, and Jared White, Winterhawk Goodman and Hobson White, Lucy Fox, Truman Spotted Elk, Ian, Leandra, and Dylan Armour, Belynn, Bennie Sue, Brookie, Boniface, Braxton, and Blanche Ridgely, April White, Lena Warren, Brandon and Sharmaine Weed, Kobe Rockroads, Lainey White, Brett, Hope, Dani, and Lloyd White, Kayla Seminole, Leola Rose and Brindin White, Bryaira and Vince White Eagle, Marlin and Isabelle MedicineHorse, Shaylee White, Kyle, Halle, and Emma Carlson, Josephine and Zoe Carlson, Maya Padilla, Paris and London Brown, Winterskye White, Brandon, Lynae, Aleesha, and Sweetwater Hamilton, Nolita and Jola Wallowingbull, Mylan and Raphael Glenmore, Alvonia Mcelroy, Steven Sunrhodes, jr, Lorena, Claude, and Latoyia Moss, Norman, Samuel, and Rebecca IronCloud, Jerry Antelope, jr, Donovan and Jerrilyn Antelope, Alyssa, Halle, Joey, and Rob Aragon, Mikee Enos. Along with her best friends, Jared Underwood and Malia Means and numerous nieces and nephews.



Kelli is preceded in death by her grandparents: Josephine and Herbert White, her ba Crawford White Eagle, loving grandparents Alonzo and Gladys Moss, Sr., Dorothy White, Thomas White, Sr., Lenora, Lynn, Loris June, Merlin and Philbert Willow, Maxine and Leo Little, Shirley Enos, Anita Moss, Charles Moss, Ardeline Spotted Elk, Marilyn Goggles, Zona and Norman Moss and her ba Delmar Duran, Sr.



Her aunts and uncles: Michael White, Anna White and Eddie Bell, Michael Willow, Bonnie White, Renata White, Claude Moss, Sr., Debbi Antelope, Virgil Whiteman, Sr., Joan, Carla, Patricia and Kenny White and Thomas White, Jr.



Her brothers Kyle White and Thomas White, III, her nephew, Kenneth Wayne Crawford, III and her very best friend, Celena Marie Aragon along with her stepfather, Martin James Brown, Jr.



Please excuse us in our grief if we may have forgotten you. That was not our intention. Kelli was loved by many.



