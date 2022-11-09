Jun 23, 1952 – Nov 3, 2022

No services will be held for Kathy Sue Foote, 70, who passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, WY. Cremation has taken place.

Kathy was born on June 23, 1952, daughter of Earl Leonard, Jr. and Betty Jane (Elliott) Leonard in Canton, Illinois.

She married Lowell H. Foote on July 17, 1971 in Sunnyland, Illinois.

Mrs. Foote enjoyed her career as a school teacher in Illinois. She taught third, first and fifth grade until she and Lowell moved to Riverton, WY.

Some of Kathy’s hobbies included camping with her husband, playing sudoku and attending garage sales as well as watching movies.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-one years, Lowell, of Riverton; children, Kevin Foote of Riverton, Gregory Foote of Nebraska, Kimberly Foote of Illinois and Jennifer Foote of Riverton; four grandchildren; sisters, Susan of Arizona and Cindy and Debbie both of Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jeanette.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.