Feb 19, 1951 – Nov 27, 2022

Kathy Gordon, 71, of Riverton passed away peacefully on November 27th at her home. A memorial service will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Saturday, December 17th at 2:00p.m.

Kathy Colleen Gallatin was born on February 19, 1951 in Norton, Kansas to Lloyd N. and Betty Colleen (Campbell) Gallatin. In 1960 the family moved to the Riverton, WY area where she attended schools at Arapaho until the 8th grade when she came in to Riverton. She graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1969.

Kathy was a long-time member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, and was a devout Christian who loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart.

On April 15, 1973 she married the love of her life, Kenneth D. Gordon and together they had two children, Kevin and Karmen, and made the Riverton area their forever home.

Kathy worked in secretarial positions at Arapaho School and Central Wyoming College, then stayed home to raise her children. She was one of the strongest, and most courageous women to ever walk this earth and we are all better people for having known and loved her.

Kathy’s interests included quilting and sewing. She was a member of the Wyoming Star Quilters for many years and also the Charity Quilters. Her quilts were all beautiful, one-of-a-kind masterpieces, that brought joy to all those who were blessed to wrap up in one of them. She donated several quilts to Quilts of Valor for some of our local veterans, and she won several awards for her quilting skills, including a national award with notoriety in a published magazine.

Kathy was a talented artist in several other mediums as well, including decorative painting, re-purposed furniture, and stained glass. Several of her stained-glass pieces can be found proudly displayed throughout the Riverton/Pavilion area. She had a master’s eye for color and design.

She also enjoyed reading, and cooking for her family. Anyone who ever ate a meal in her home was not likely to leave hungry, as she was an amazing cook with a talent for finding whatever was in the kitchen and turning it into a gourmet meal.

She is survived by her husband of 49 plus years, Kenneth Gordon; son, Kevin Gordon and wife Tina of Riverton; daughter, Karmen Manasco and husband, BJ of Casper; and three grandchildren, Mary (Allen) Fields, Kaleb Allen, and Matthew Gordon. She is also survived by her sister, Neva (Gallatin) Miller, and brother, Kerry Gallatin, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Gallatin; mother, Betty Hubbard; grandson, Joshua Allen; brother, David Gallatin; and niece Neva Gallatin.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com