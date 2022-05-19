May 2, 1941 – September 1, 2021

On Wednesday, September 1st, 2021, Katherine Mae Payne, loving wife and mother of two, passed away in her home of pneumonia at 80 years old.

Katherine was born in Hudson, Wyoming, on May 2nd, 1941. She grew up in Hudson and spent most of her young life there. She met her husband David Allen Payne there and they settled in Loveland, Colorado.

After she met David she earned her Bachelors in Fine Arts from Colorado State University and Katherine had painted gorgeous Abstracts and built multidimensional sculptures.She loved art and taught us all about design and color.

Kathrine was a loving sister and always kept the family together. She will always be lovingly remembered by her daughter Gina and her partner Terry.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 26th at 1 pm Graveside Mount Hope Cemetery 683 Lander WY 82520.

Family members will be speaking.