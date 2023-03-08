August 20, 1937 – February 23, 2023

Karlynn Ann “Connie” Kelly, age 85, of Lander, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at The Glenn Cottages, Buffalo, Minnesota.

She was born on August 20, 1937 in Elk Creek, Nebraska the daughter of Laurence August & Zeta Vera (Sommerhalder) Bausch.

Karlynn was baptized in 1937 at Salem Church of Christ in Steinauer, Nebraska by The Reverend Ernest Tischhaser. She was also confirmed in the Christian faith in 1951 by Reverend Deditius at Salem Church of Christ.

On December 29, 1958, Karlynn Ann “Connie” Bausch and Bernard L. Kelly were joined in holy marriage at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Falls City, Nebraska. Monsignor Obrist performed the ceremony. God blessed their marriage with two sons.

Bernie honorably served in The United States Air Force and the couple made their home on different bases. While he was stationed in Guam, Connie was in charge of the base’s gift shop. From 1984 until 1999, the couple owned and operated Big Sandy Lodge near the Teton mountains in Wyoming.

Connie was a fantastic cook! She enjoyed shopping, traveling, gardening, playing bridge and canasta, and eating popcorn on Sundays. She was also fond of spoiling her grandkids and great grandkids.

Survived by her loving husband of sixty-four years: Bernard “Bernie” Kelly; sons: Bernard “Larry” (Rita) Kelly Jr. of Buffalo, Minnesota and Michael (Mona) Kelly of Fairfield, Ohio; two granddaughters: Amanda (Brice) Denevan of Williston, North Dakota and Chevon Kelly of Blue Ash, Ohio; four great grandchildren: Jennifer “Annie” Neil and Jacob Denevan both of Williston, North Dakota, Alex and Ava Cummings both of Blue Ash, Ohio; siblings: Larry (Annette) Bausch of Beemer, Nebraska, Elizabeth Giffee of Nebraska City, Nebraska and Deborah Bausch of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents and by a brother Jerome Bausch.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 from 4-7 P.M. at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, Minnesota. Further visitation will be held at the church on Friday morning, March 3rd at the church one hour prior to Mass.

Mass of Christian Burial for Karlynn Ann “Connie” Kelly will be held on Friday, March 3rd at 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo, Minnesota. Father Nathaniel Meyers will be the Celebrant.

Interment on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 805 Mt. Hope Drive in Lander, Wyoming.

Casket Bearers will be Connie’s nieces and nephews: Michon Coates, Lori Bausch, Carrie Whitson, Eric Bausch, Tom Giffee, Kelly O’Connell and Katie Martinez.

