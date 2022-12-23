August 26, 1971 – December 2, 2022

Julie Ann Purvis, 51, of Lander, Wyoming died on December 2, 2022 in Lander.

Julie was born on August 26, 1971 to Ron A. Bindl and Delean Ann McOmie in Lander, Wyoming.

She graduated from Lander Valley High School and then went to Central Wyoming College. She never met a stranger would leave every conversation with a new friend, and was affectionately known Auntma by her great nieces and nephews.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Ron & Delean Bindl; brother-in-law, Darwin Glasgow; and grandparents on both sides of her family.

Survivors include her husband, Jason Purvis; daughter, Jasmin (Ravynn); her oldest sister, Duffy and her adult children and grandkids; sister, Veronica (Rob) Hitshew their adult children and grandchildren.

