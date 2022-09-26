May 5, 1944 – Sep 17, 2022

Judy J Huntsman, resident of Riverton Wy. passed away on Sept. 17th, 2022, after suffering sudden heart failure.

She was born in Ohio on May 5th 1944 and was raised with 10 siblings. She moved to Jeffery city where she raised her own four children, broke horses, drove school buses, and found a passion in muscle cars.

Later she moved to Riverton and made a career in rentals and many great friendships. Judy is survived by her children, June Alexander, Jeff Huntsman, Trina Fritts, and Darla Huntsman, her beloved companion, John Gilmore, 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

Judy always had a positive outlook, great words of wisdom and a listening ear. She took pride in her vehicle’s knowledge and independent abilities. She enjoyed cruising, listening to country music and loud mufflers. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, some siblings, and friends.

There will be no funeral services held.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com