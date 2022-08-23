Jr. Livestock Penalty Rule Upheld at Monday Meeting; 2022 Sale brought in over $802K

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

The Junior Livestock Sale Committee for the Fremont County Fair met at Heritage Hall on Monday night for their “after fair” meeting to discuss results, victories and to answer questions regarding concerns.

The topic that dominated the meeting was the concern of participants in the Junior Livestock Sale being charged an additional 10 percent of the sale price for their livestock for missing a required meeting earlier this year. In a previous Fair Board meeting, several complaints were voiced by members of the local agriculture community, calling for a change in the policy. Accusations were made by parents of the participants regarding whether or not the new rules were adequately stated and distributed among the participants. Also voiced was the discontent with the fairness of the fine.

The Junior Livestock Sale Committee holds the jurisdiction on that topic.

With 7 board members seated and two on the phone, the board listened to an email letter sent by one parent. Jennifer VonKrosigk, who outlined 10 points regarding the newly changed rule. After hearing the letter, the board agreed to address her points one at a time.

Ultimately, it was decided that the new rules were correctly disseminated to all participants starting in January of 2022, when the rule was initially discussed. It was also determined that there was plenty of written notice and at every meeting up to and including the weigh-ins and tagging events including all the specific species meetings.

All of the Fremont County 4-H leaders were notified and were responsible for notifying their members as well. It was also posted in the fair rules for this year and the amount was approved by both the fair board and the Junior Livestock Board prior to implementation. During one meeting where this rule was discussed, all of the 4-H leaders were invited to discuss the rule, but only 2 of the 18 Fremont County 4-H leaders were in attendance.

In addition to the meetings and written notifications that were presented as proof, each parent was required to sign the agreement before the animal could be shown. All documents are on record with the committee secretary.

The subject of whether or not the penalty was equitable was discussed and it was noted that almost all the counties in Wyoming have similar rules, regulations and fines. For example, In Gillette, if the meetings are missed, the contestant does not get to sell their livestock at all at the fair sale. Other counties have similar and often more costly fines. The option to not consign their livestock is always an option as well for participants. There was one exception made and that was due to a canceled flight that forced one participant to miss a meeting.

After the unanimous decision to enforce the policy, the board listened to the treasurer’s report that showed a significant improvement in fair attendance and earnings. The livestock sale itself brought in a gross amount of over $750,000 for the combined sale of 201 animals during the sale. After additional incentives that were donated by local businesses and benefactors, the combined amount was roughly $802,000 for the year.

The average sale of beef at the sale was 350% of market value, with similar results for all the species.

It was reported that all the evening entertainment events made money this year and although vendor participation was down, the carnival made money.