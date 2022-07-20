Journeyman Lineman Position

High Plains Power has an immediate opening for a qualified Journeyman Lineman, in our Riverton, Wyoming district office. If you are looking for a long-term career with upward mobility, and you love the cooperative model, then High Plains Power may be the place for you. We offer a competitive wage and an excellent benefit package including 401k, Retirement, and PTO time.

High Plains Power has 50 employees, 53 substations, and more than 4,800 miles of transmission, overhead, and underground lines that serve approximately 13,000 meters. Headquartered in Riverton, High Plains Power covers approximately 12,000 square miles and has a diversified load serving large commercial, irrigation and residential accounts. Riverton is a beautiful town located in central Wyoming and nestled near several mountain ranges providing countless opportunities for outdoor activities. Known as the Rendezvous City, Riverton is home to the 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous, Hot Air Balloon Rally, mountain biking, rodeos, historic trails, state parks, wildlife, scenic by-ways, and spectacular scenery.

The candidate must have completed an accredited 8000 hour apprenticeship and have a valid journeyman lineman certificate. Requirements include a minimum of 4 years line experience in OH/UG electric distribution including all phases of line construction, maintenance, and troubleshooting. Knowledge of the RUS construction specifications and the National Electrical Safety Code would be a plus. Valid Class A CDL with excellent driving record required. Applicant must also pass pre-employment physical, background check and drug screen. Journeyman, only please apply. We are not accepting apprentice applications at this time.



Candidates must complete an Application for Employment and attach a resume; resumes will not be accepted as an application. Applications may be obtained on our website: www.highplainspower.org. All applications should be directed to: Angela Wallace, Human Resources, via mail at 1775 E Monroe, Riverton, WY 82501, fax 307-856-4207, or email awallace@highplainspower.org. Position will be open until August 15, 2022. High Plains Power is an Equal Opportunity Employer.