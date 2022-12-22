May 27, 1964 – December 19, 2022

Joseph Arthur Moore, 58, of Lander, Wyoming died on December 19, 2022 in the Help for Health Hospice Home, Riverton, Wyoming.

The Memorial Service will be held at 1:30pm, Friday, December 23, 2022 at the 1st Baptist Church, 339 Sweetwater St., Lander, Wyoming 82520.

JAM (Joseph Arthur Moore) was born on May 27, 1964 to Virgil Carroll Moore and Susan June Deveraux in Cody, Wyoming.

JAM was exacting in his doing of anything, especially building things. He avidly read the Bible, loved music, animals, young children, rock hounding, the mountains, cooking (when he wanted to), and excelled as a horseman.

JAM was preceded in death by his sister, Valerie Price; and both sets of grandparents.

Survivors include his mother, Susan Deveraux; father, Virgil (DeAnn) Moore; nieces, LaDawna (Chris) Mortensen, Cherokee (Mike) Hornecker, Desirae Custeau; nephew, Joshua Price; several great nieces and nephews.

