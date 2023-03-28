Aug 19, 1964 – Mar 26, 2023

Jon G. Augustine, 58, of Riverton passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home. A private family service will be led by Chaplain Chuck Augustine.

Jon Gilbert Augustine was born on August 19, 1964 in Newton, Kansas to Gilbert Theodore Augustine and Cecilia Ann (Weaver) Schoonover. He grew up in Newton, Kansas and Thorton, Colorado. He moved to Wyoming 20 years ago, living in Lander for four years and Hudson for the last sixteen years.

He worked as a handyman where ever he lived.

Jon loved hunting and fishing with his children and other family members. The family said he was a loving father, son, and brother.

He is survived by his son, Chase Augustine of Hudson, WY; daughter, Celina Ann Augustine of Worland; mother, Cecilia Schoonover; brothers, Chuck (Cindy) Augustine, Michael (Retha) Augustine, Timothy Augustine, Randy Augustine, and Scott Augustine; sister, Rosa (Jeffrey) Wolfe; and ex-wife, Melissa Koch.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Augustine; and step-father, Ed Schoonover.

The family would like to thank Linda and Dale Nelson for all their help.

