Join a Wyoming Business Council Broadband Listening Session

Plan for and expand high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved locations;

Identify needs and barriers to broadband access and adoption; and

Develop measures to close service gaps and address those barriers.

You are invited to register for (see the schedule and links below) and attend one or more of the upcoming online meetings hosted by the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Broadband Office. This is a great opportunity to learn about these programs and provide valuable input regarding broadband access and adoption in the state. We invite you to share your feedback via the survey links at the bottom of this email.

These virtual sessions are organized by and target different interest groups (i.e. state agencies, internet service providers, economic development, local government, etc.); however, you are welcome to attend any of these meetings that best fit your schedule. We also will be scheduling a series of in-person meetings throughout the state later this spring, so stay tuned for more opportunities to learn and share your thoughts about broadband access in Wyoming.

Please forward this information to colleagues and local affiliates that might be interested in learning and sharing more so they can attend these important engagements, too.

We look forward to seeing you online.