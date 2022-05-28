January 19, 1928 – May 13, 2022

John Thomas Wilkinson was born on January 19, 1928, to William McKinley Wilkinson and Ila Evalyn McNeely Wilkinson in Green River, Wyoming. Father Bill was on the rodeo trail. JT died in Cheyenne, WY, on May 13, 2022; he was 94. JT graduated from Torrington High School, and his brother Chuck and JT attended CSU and competed in rodeo. JT later moved to Lander when Bill Wilkinson bought the Red Canyon Ranch.

JT married Barbara Jean Larremore in Lander, resulting in four children, Brad, Bethany, Julia, and Bart. They later divorced, and after a time, JT married Jan Jibben and raised her two sons, Jamie and Jared, and grandchildren from a previous marriage.

JT was ranked 3rd in the world in Steer Roping; he won the Wyoming State Fair Steer Roping in 1947 and the All-Around at the Lander Pioneer Days Rodeo in 1953. A family affair as brother Chuck and Father Bill also won the All-Around in Lander. He was involved with putting on and competing in the Lander Old Timers Rodeo.

JT was involved in numerous business ventures after the sale of the ranch. Bill Romine and JT operated R&W Cement for many years. JT broke into the real estate business working for Bill Gustin and later formed JT Realty. JT managed the Squaw Creek Ranch (Operation Amigo), worked in the uranium mineral rights and staking claims, and owned and operated the Lander Saddlery.

JT spent many years in Prescott, AZ, where he worked in the county land office, pitched, won horseshoe pitching contests, and ran the local horseshoe club.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Evalyn Wilkinson, brother Wm. C “Chuck” Wilkinson, spouses Barbara Wilkinson and Jan Wilkinson, daughter Bethany Rae Thompson, and son John Barton Wilkinson.

He was survived by children Brad (Laurel) and Julia, grandchildren Joey Hobbs, Shane Wilkinson, Luke Wilkinson, Cammie Edson, and Darci Petersen, plus great-grandchildren.

JT donated his body to the research of dementia. Burial and a celebration of life will be held in Lander, WY, at a date yet to be determined.

Please sign the online guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.