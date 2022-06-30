April 16, 2022 – June 24, 2022

John Makarios Papadopoulos was born to Marjorie and Pavlos Papadopoulos on April 16th, 2022, and passed away on June 24th, 2022, at his family’s home in Lander, Wyoming. A funeral mass will be held Friday, July 1st, at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, with a visitation the previous evening, Thursday, June 30th, from 6:00–7:00 p.m.

John Makarios was born during the Easter Vigil, baptized on the feast of Christ the King, and passed away on the feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. We can but see in this John himself as a light of the Resurrection, pointing us toward the well of God’s Mercy. We pray that God reveal His Divine Love to us in this time of devastating loss.

John was named for the Beloved Apostle, as well as relatives on both side of his family. He is also named for St. Makarios, on whose feast he was due, whose name means “blessedness” or “beatitude” in Greek. This name fit him, a beautiful peaceful, perfect little baby boy. His parents called him “our little philosopher,” because he loved to sit and watch his family. His sisters loved to try to make him laugh and smile. They celebrated every laugh and smile, which he’d started to share so often – such a sweet, happy smile, and little half-moon eyes. Mandy and Isabel would go play with him and then run to his parents and sing, “He laughed at me, he laughed at me.” He loved to be held upright so he could see everything, to look over his father’s shoulder and all around him, or sit with one arm over yours looking out.

A most recent gift was the visit by his godparents, Johnny and Margaret Bascom, who came for his baptism and stayed for the week following, a long celebration of his life. We continue to mourn his loss and celebrate his life in eternity.

Little John Makarios leaves behind his father Pavlos, his mother Marjorie (Bascom), and his older sisters Amanda Cecilia and Isabel Grace. He was preceded in his journey to God by his sister Estella Rose, who departed at 6 weeks gestation. In our grief we know that John intercedes on our behalf and together with Estella, united to Christ in his Death and Resurrection, they wait to welcome us before the throne of Christ our King.

