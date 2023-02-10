John David Raymond

Jan 1, 1936 – Feb 5, 2023

Today, February 5, 2023, just as John’s ragged birthday balloon floated into the sky so did his soul go to heaven.

Born on January 1, 1936, in La Junta, CO John was generously given 87 years of life by his Lord and Savior to accomplish the work set out for him. He was the son of John Leslie and Pauline Raymond, and attended the Riverton Schools from 5th grade through high school graduation. He was active in Boy Scouts, lettered in most sports and received a four year full ride scholarship in football to the University of Utah from which he graduated with a BS degree in 1963.

Upon graduation from college John’s life entered the work scene of many different occupational challenges such as: a building contractor, secondary math teacher, manager of Empire Timber Treating Plant, Vice President of Riverton First Interstate Bank, director of Federal American Partners Personal and Safety Division, owner and broker of Raymond Real Estate, Energy Systems, A-1 Self Storage and Small World Daycare. With a smile he would say “I’m a jack of all trades but master of none”.

On August 5, 1961 John and Twylah Perkins were married in Riverton, WY. They were blessed with 63 years together and became parents of two fine sons, John Ross and Robert. John was very involved with his boys in Little League Baseball and enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends.

Because of his love and concern for people John spent much time involved as a member of the Riverton Jaycees, Chamber of Commerce , City Planning Commission, and other organizations to better the community of Riverton. Then in 2006 he and Twylah retired to Country Roads RV Park in Yuma, AZ. where he continued his community service as the director of the Architectural Control Committee and enjoyed building projects including turning bowls on a lathe.

In 1984 John began a new life when he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. What joy those years brought as he became active as a Sunday School and Discipleship teacher, president of the Missionary Society, Church Board Member, and District Missionary Treasure in WY. One of his fondest memories was when he and Twylah were members of the district’s first Work and Witness teams to go to Africa in 1996. He was also a Gideon church speaker for many years. Even after retirement John continued to serve his home church in the summer and the Country Roads Church in the winter.

John is survived by his wife Twylah; his two sons, John Ross and wife Naomi, Robert and wife Darlene; five grandchildren, Jacob and wife Jessica Raymond, Rachel Raymond, David Raymond, of Riverton; Amanda and husband Aaron McIntire of Sheridan, WY; Matthew and wife Breann Raymond of Bismarck, ND; six great grandchildren – Josee Raymond, Leni McIntire, Reese McIntire, Harris Raymond, Jack Raymond, Isla Raymond; sister, Marian and husband Vern Harding; sister-in-law, Adrianne Woodward; and many special nephews & nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Leslie; mother, Pauline; brother, Quentin; sister, Glennis & brother-n-law Henry Sostrom; nephew, Fred Sostrom; father-in-law, Alfred D. Perkins; and mother-in-law, Tina Marie Perkins.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Gideons International or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming 82501.