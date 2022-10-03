Job Corps Held Signing Ceremony in Riverton for Six Local Students

The Wind River Job Corps Center held a signing ceremony for local students who will be attending the center in the coming months and year. In addressing the signees, Center Director Kristen Benson said a graduate from Job Corps “can pick anywhere in the United States you want to work because your trades are in demand, even here in Wyoming. You are trained so well that you have a career and not just a job.”

The mayors of Riverton and Lander both attended the event, held at the Brown Sugar Roastry Restaurant. Riverton’s Richard Gard said the city had utilized Job Corps students as interns before to help give them practical experience. Lander’s Monte Richardson echoed that comment and said, “We have an aging workforce in Lander and internships and graduation from Job Corps is a great opportunity to make your dreams happen.”

Each of the students signing on were introduced and each had a turn to tell the audience what field they were entering:

• April Pyron, Riverton, Medical Technology

• Donald Sharp, Arapahoe, Welding

• Dakota Laney, Riverton, Welding

• Matthew Francis, Pavillion, Construction Trades and Welding

• Aliyah C’Bearing, Arapahoe, Carpentry and Energy

• Martina Brown, Ethete, Medical Technology

Two current students, David Hunt of Pinedale and Elizabeth Walton from Colorado Springs both relayed their experiences about life at the WRJCC. Hunt is seeking to be an electrician/lineman and Walton is in the medical program.

One special guest of honor at the event was the President of API, the current operator of the WRJCC, Jen Hansen of Massachusetts who applauded the new signees. One employer at the event was 71 Construction, a company that works closely with the Job Corps and employs both interns and graduates.

Benson noted that each of the students would be benefitting from $40,000 per year in Training and Resources. Those who apply and are chosen for the program attend without cost.