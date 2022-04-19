JOB ANNOUNCEMENT

JOB TITLE: Grant & Services Support Assistant

DEPARTMENT: Victim Service Unit

REPORTS TO: ​​ Executive Officer

SALARY: ​​ DOE

JOB TYPE: ​ Full-Time/Non-Exempt

OPEN DATE: April 14, 2022

CLOSE DATE: Until filled

JOB OVERVIEW:

This position is an administrative support position for grant related data collection and oversight of the OVC set-aside portfolio for the Victim Service Unit Executive Director.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Serve as receptionist

Maintain Victim Specialist training files.

Serve to arrange for supportive service personnel and services at buildings (e.g., housekeeping, security, IT)

Serve as Office manager for purposes of schedules, appointments for staff and facilities

Assist in dispatch/on-call scheduling for 24/7 service coverage and emergency backup.

Maintain grant related data entry and statistics.

Assist in preparing, proofreading, and editing routine correspondence, grant, and victim service records.

Makes calls and arrangements as requested by the Executive Director.

Assist in the review, research and development of material and documents when directed to do so by the Executive Director.

Process and distribute appropriate materials and maintain reference manuals/materials.

Other duties as assigned to maintain and enhance the operation of the department.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Education: High School Diploma or Associates Degree PLUS

Experience: 2 years of progressive work experience in similar office assistance work

Must be able to pass a criminal background check under the Indian Child Protection Act and Family Act (P.L. 101-630).

IMPORTANT APPLICATION CRITERIA

Submit a complete application with supporting documents to WRFCHC Human Resource Department located at 120 North 6th East St (Old DFS Bldg.), Riverton WY.

Fillable online application and download applications are also available at windriver.care and can be emailed to human.resources@windrivercares.com.

For any questions, please contact Susan Apodaca 307-851-5100.

Supporting documents: Proof of Covid Vaccination and Booster, Driver’s License, Tribal ID, High School Diploma/GED, Degree or professional credentials, and other supporting documents that verify required qualifications.

Applicants who have a current application on file, please submit a letter of interest for each position in which you want to be considered for. The letter should address how you meet each qualification. Telephone calls are not accepted in place of an employment application or letter of interest.

Background investigation, drug and alcohol screening are required as a condition of employment. Refusal will render the applicant ineligible for employment.