October 17, 1939 – January 11, 2023

Joan Seely, 83, of Lander passed away at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. At her request, there will be no services.

Joan Patricia Albright was born in Portland, Oregon on October 17, 1939 to William and Mildred (Davies) Albright. She had one sibling, a twin brother. When Joan was a baby, her family moved to Lander. Joan graduated from FCVHS in May 1957. Shortly after graduation she married Leo Seely on May 18, 1957. Together they had two sons and one daughter. Joan enjoyed playing bridge, rock hunting and going to yard sales. She loved to travel.

Joan is survived by her husband Leo, children; Ted of Lander, Tom (Jodi) of Prineville, Oregon, and Sandy of Lander; two grandchildren, Lacey (Colin) and Ryan (Chelsea); five great grandchildren; aunt Sammie McKethen; sisters-in-law Nellie Campbell and Mary Ann Richardson, brothers-in-law Ted (Charlene) Seely and Jim (Jane) Seely.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and brother, Johnny Albright.

Memorials may be made to Community Entry Services in Lander in care of Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520.

