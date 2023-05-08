February 2, 1939 – April 30, 2023

Family graveside services at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming will be held at a later date for Vivian Joan Rench, 84, who passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Thermopolis Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Cremation has taken place.

Vivian was born on February 2, 1939, daughter of John and Alvina (Lapp) Brethauer in Greeley, Colorado.

On March 23, 1968, Vivian married Roland Dee Rench in Brighton, Colorado. The couple raised four boys, Chuck, Dan, Don and Russ. They owned and operated Mountain View Lamb Feeders in Eaton, Colorado, supplying lambs to Monfort of Colorado Packing and Iowa Lamb Packing of Hawarden, Iowa. In 2003, they retired and sold the company, moving to Riverton, Wyoming in order to be closer to family.

Vivian enjoyed crafts, reading and enjoying the outdoors as well as spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons, Chuck and Ruth Weber of Farmington, New Mexico, Dan and Mary Jane Rench of Riverton, WY and Don Rench of Riverton, WY; siblings, John Brethauer, Jr., Cindy Kay Collins, Robert Brethauer, Lloyde Brethauer and Janet Huett.

Mrs. Rench was preceded in death by her husband, Roland D. Rench; son, Russ Rench; parents, John and Alvina Brethauer.

