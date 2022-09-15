Jessica Moore named new Sinks Canyon State Park Superintendent

Jessica Moore has been appointed the new superintendent of Sinks Canyon State Park, according to the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails. She replaces Jamie Simonson, who recently retired.

Moore is formally educated in Parks, Recreation & Tourism Resources having earned a Master’s of Science from Michigan State University.

She worked as an interpretive ranger before a robust career at a Wildlife Park where she served as a naturalist and education curator.

Moore and her family sought out beautiful Lander for a move in August of 2021.

District Manager Kyle Bernis said, “We are excited to have Jessica on our team and look forward to accomplishing great things at Sinks Canyon.”

Wyoming State Parks looks forward to having Jessica as the next steward of Sinks Canyon State Park, a truly spectacular place that is special to so many.