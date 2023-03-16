Jerry Geis. 92, of Riverton passed away at his home on Monday, March 6, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Riverton Church of the Nazarene. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arapaho Baptist Church in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501.

Douglas Jerry Geis was born on March 6, 1931 in Gering, Nebraska to Herbert and Deloris (Ecker) Geis. He grew up in the Wheatland, Wyoming area and graduated high school from there. He joined the U.S. Army on July 8, 1952 in Denver, Colorado. He served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on June 15, 1954.

On April 4, 1958 Jerry married Wilma Joyce Knapp at the First Baptist Church in Riverton, Wyoming. They were married for over sixty-four years.

Jerry worked as a police officer in Riverton, Wyoming for many years, after he left law enforcement he became a pastor at country churches for many years before retiring.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, camping, and especially spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Geis; daughters, Debbie Grant, Roxanne Wright, and Kristine Threats; brother, Zane Geis; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Deloris Geis; daughter, Kathleen Hazou; sister, Patty Watters; Adrian Wright and Destiny Grant.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHone.com