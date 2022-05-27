Jennifer Kay Moss, 49, of Ethete, Wyoming died in Riverton on May 23, 2022. An all-night Wake will be held at her home, Friday May 27 at 6:00 P.M. located at 344 Blue Sky Highway, Ethete, WY 82520. The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Mount Hope (Hudson’s Funeral Home), Saturday May 28, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. located at 680 Mount Hope Dr, Lander WY, 82520.

Preceded in death in death by her parents Charles and Kathleen (Bender) Moss, father of her children Michael Makeshine, sister Deanna Moss, Michelle Moss, Rebecca Moss, Debbie Moss, Kelly Paddy-Giron and Amanda Carrier. Brothers, Duane Moss, Roman Moss, Charles Moss Jr., Curtis Wheeler. Grandparents, Paul Moss Sr. and Wyoma Moss, Dennis Bender, and Catherine DeCroy Bender. Uncles, Richard and Rosie Moss, Norman and Zona Moss, Alonzo Sr. and Gladys Moss, Harold and Sylvia Moss, Paul Moss Jr., Raphael Moss, and Loren Bender. Aunts, Gertrude Astor, Mary Jane Bender, Gloria and Larry Wheeler, Anita Carrier, Linda Moss.

Survived by her son Jacen Makeshine and her daughter April Makeshine, Jared White. Sisters, Jamie Moss, Tracy and George Abeyta, Denise Moss and Damien Blackbear, Paula and Jason Armstrong, Pauline Moss, Madonna Kienlen, Raphelita Carrier, Charity Carrier, Sandi and Pat Ironcloud, Aleta Moss, Marva Moss, Aldene and Marty Underwood, Aralene and Mylan Glenmore, Haroldine Moss, Jeanette Roanhorse, Elmaretta Blackbird, Rozeanne Jorgenson, Eliza Moss, Charla Moss, Cherly and Eldon Oldman, Lawrencine Wheeler, Stacy Bender and Kandi Paddy. Brothers, Alonzo Moss Jr., Gabriel Moss, Norcees Carrier, Ronald White, Ron Moss, Jesse Blackbird, Michael Paul Moss, Winston, Preston, Edgar and Kenneth Jorgenson, Santee Moss, Leonard Moss Jr., Gary Moss, Darrell Moss. Nieces, Trace Abeyta, Talissa Abeyta-Gorman, Kacy Makeshine, Karita Moss, Taylor Makeshine, Brandi Paddy, Nikki Rosales, Mia Moss, Gertrude Moss, Hailey Jenkins, Rebecca Ironcloud, Nolita Wallowingbull, Jola Wallowingbull, Alvania McElroy, Leandra Armour. Nephews, Jordan Abeyta, Jalen Abeyta, Dennis Makeshine, Charles Moss, Christian Moss, Lukus Moss, Trenton Paddy, Antonio Giron, Michael Giron, DeAngelo Paddy, Davelle Thomas, Shilo Bender, Asher Rosales, Norman Ironcloud Sr., Samuel Ironcloud, Ian Armour, Dylan Armour, Mylan Glenmore Jr., Raphael Youngchief, Steren SunRhodes. She had many nieces and nephews. Aunts, Charlotte Paddy, Susanna Oldman, Rosella Moss, Frances Heidenberger. Uncles, Kenneth Bender, Nelson and Emma Moss, Leonard Moss Sr., Donald Moss, Pat Moss. Grandchildren, Dai’onna Posey, Avaya Makeshine, Amarie Swallow, Pecos and Colton Sun Rhodes, Jaroe and Jrayden Abeyta, Violet, Klaus and Onyx Abeyta, E’thanial Brown, Xain Lock..

