Jeffries to Play for Denver Nuggets in NBA Summer League

By University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE, Wyo. (July 1, 2022) – Former Cowboy guard Drake Jeffries will play for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 7-17. Jeffries had workouts with the New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers among others.



Jeffries finished his final season with 94 three-pointers to rank third in single season school history. He shot 41 percent from beyond the arc. In two seasons with the Brown and Gold, Jeffries hit 146 threes ranking No. 11 in school history. He shot .394 percent from deep in his career, which ranks fourth in school history.

He hit a school record and MW record 11 three-pointers earlier this season against Hastings College. During his career, Jeffries hit four or more threes in a game 18 times in his career and did so 12 times this season. He averaged 10.3 points per game along with 5.3 rebounds.



The NBA Summer League will take place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. All 75 games of the 11-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Games will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.



The 17th NBA 2K23 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games July 7-15, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. The tiebreak criteria to determine the participants in the Championship Game are available here. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.