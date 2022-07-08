Jeffries and Nuggets Open Summer League on Friday

By University of Wyoming Athletics
LARAMIE, Wyo. (July 7, 2022) – Former Cowboy guard Drake Jeffries and the Denver Nuggets will open NBA Summer League action on Friday at 7 p.m. MT against the Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA TV. It will be the first of four games in the preliminary round.
The Nuggets will face Cleveland on July 10 at 5 p.m. MT followed by playing the LA Clippers on July 13 at 8 p.m. MT. Denver will then close out the round against Philadelphia on July 15 at 4 p.m. MT. All contests will be on NBA TV.
Jeffries finished his final season with 94 three-pointers to rank third in single season school history. He shot 41 percent from beyond the arc. In two seasons with the Brown and Gold, Jeffries hit 146 threes ranking No. 11 in school history. He shot .394 percent from deep in his career, which ranks fourth in school history.
He hit a school record and MW record 11 three-pointers earlier this season against Hastings College. During his career, Jeffries hit four or more threes in a game 18 times in his career and did so 12 times this season. He averaged 10.3 points per game along with 5.3 rebounds.
Nuggets NBA Summer League Schedule
Date Opponent Time TV
7/8 Minnesota Timberwolves 7 p.m. MT NBA Network
7/10 Cleveland Cavaliers 5 p.m. MT NBA Network
7/13 LA Clippers 8 p.m. MT NBA Network
7/15 Philadelphia 76ers 4 p.m. MT NBA Network