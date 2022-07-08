Jeffries and Nuggets Open Summer League on Friday

By University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE, Wyo. (July 7, 2022) – Former Cowboy guard Drake Jeffries and the Denver Nuggets will open NBA Summer League action on Friday at 7 p.m. MT against the Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA TV. It will be the first of four games in the preliminary round.



The Nuggets will face Cleveland on July 10 at 5 p.m. MT followed by playing the LA Clippers on July 13 at 8 p.m. MT. Denver will then close out the round against Philadelphia on July 15 at 4 p.m. MT. All contests will be on NBA TV.

