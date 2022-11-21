Mar 17, 1955 – Nov 10, 2022

Jeffrey Noxon, 67, of Riverton passed away in Cheyenne, WY on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

Jeffrey Alan Noxon was born on March 17, 1955 in Bend, Oregon to George Radford and Alice Mable (Taylor) Noxon. He grew up in Bend, Oregon and attended schools there.

Jeffrey served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

On August 30, 2014 he married Debbie Williams Austin in Riverton, WY

Jeffrey enjoyed working with wood, gardening, fishing, the family pets and being with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Austin; step-son, Michael (Mary) Austin; step-daughter, Michelle (Dave) Keller; four step grandchildren and two great grandchildren; brother, Art (Jean) Noxon; and nephew, Troy Noxon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alice Noxon; and brother, Gary Radford Noxon.

