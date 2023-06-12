February 6, 1944 – June 9, 2023

Private family services will be held for Jeanette Marie Rittenhouse, 79, who passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 at her home in Riverton, Wyoming.

Jeanette was born on February 6, 1944, daughter of Harold and Jennie Cross in Yuma, Colorado.

She loved spending time outdoors, gardening and playing with her grandkids. She also enjoyed her time at the casino with her boyfriend, Allen as well as reading and working crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her daughters, Yolanda (Bill) Griffin, Yvonne Snider and Yvette (Jon) Paul; significant other, Allen Stout of Farson, WY; grandchildren, Brandi Snider, Andrea Snider, Kyla (Orlando) Rodriguez, Kaylie (Ty) Finley, John (Jen) Paul, Cody Paul and Breezy Paul; six great grandchildren; brother, Roland (Sally) Cross and sister, Ginger (Doug) Brink.

Ms. Rittenhouse was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Rittenhouse; parents, Harold and Jennie Cross; sister, Ruth McTaggart; brothers, Stanley Pope, Ralph Cross and Johnny Cross.

