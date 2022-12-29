October 1943 – December 24, 2022

Jean Kay Foutz, “Granny” was born in Green Bay Wisconsin in October of 1943. Her family moved to Cheyenne when she was still young, where she would go through school and graduate. She twirled batons with the Majorettes, and marched in the Cheyenne Frontier Day Parade on multiple occasions. Her family owned a salvage yard, and she ran a seamstress service out of her home, where she met the love of her life, Chuck. Chuck was an Airman for the U.S. Air Force who was stationed at Warren Air Force Base. Jean and Chuck went on to get married in August of 1962. They had 3 sons, John, Tony, and Charlie. They moved to the Lander area in the late 1960’s. She owned quilting and sewing businesses, as she was a talented and avid quilter. She also worked as a rural postal carrier for many years. Jean was well known as the score keeper for the Old Timers Baseball League, now known as The Cowboy State League. She made uniform shirts for the Milford Kings, much like she did for her 3 sons during their youth. She continued quilting until a few weeks prior to her passing on December 24, 2022. We know that she is dancing her heart away with Chuck, just like they used to do at the state line.

Please sign the online guestbook at: hudsonsfh.com