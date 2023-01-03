JayCee Herbert is handling high school sports like no other

By: Shawn O’Brate
PAVILLION – For a few years now, out in Pavillion, there has been a name synonymous with success at Wind River High School. The name has been on the roster list for both basketball and football teams, and has graced the Cougars’ record books in track and field.
The name is JayCee Herbert and he’s currently in his senior year at Wind River High School, playing basketball against some of the best teams in Fremont County this winter after a fall season on the gridiron was cut short due to a dislocated shoulder.
Herbert finished the football season for the Cougars with 14 total touchdowns, second to only Cooper Frederick, and he did so on the ground, through the air and on special teams. Herbert returned two punts for touchdowns, second-most in Class 1A 9-man football, all while rushing for 12.5 yards per attempt and catching 72-yard touchdown receptions.
But Herbert knows football isn’t the only sport in the world, let alone at Wind River, as he has really shined on the basketball court over the past four seasons and continues to do so today.
“The bond and family we have on the team … it’s hard to pass up,” Herbert said about his Cougars basketball team. “Coach [Justin Walker] sees a lot of potential in all of us and he lets us know it. He tries to get it out of all of us every game.”
Wind River’s boys’ basketball team may be 2-4 but Herbert and his teammates don’t look at the record as much as they look inward towards their own goals, goals that the team has come up with and the coaches have ran with.
“We just keep saying we have to be the best version of [yourself] and the rest will fall into place,” Herbert said. “We have expectations like everyone else, like for each other to be talking and communicating more.”
Herbert currently averages 13.3 points per game (ppg), second to only senior Wylie Shearer (13.8 ppg), but Herbert is shooting the best from three-point range (40%) and leads the team in steals (26).
Herbert’s mother, Lisa, played basketball for Green River in her heyday which might explain how Herbert is so fluid and so gifted at the sport, but she also ran track which is one of Herbert’s largest strengths.
JayCee’s 2021 and 2022 track and field seasons ended with All-State award status and multiple records, personal and school, being broken.
“I really want to repeat in the one and two this year,” Herbert said about the 100-meter and 200-meter track events. “I also really want to break the school record in 100 and 200.”
Herbert has already set the school record in the 100-meter race (11.20 seconds) and currently sits at second in the 200-meter (22.77 seconds) by three-tenths of a second. Not only that, he has the third-fastest time in Wind River high school history in the 400-meter event (51.38 seconds) and sits in the top-ten of five other track and field events.
Herbert’s parents can be seen at every track meet, basketball game or football match that JayCee participates in, something that he says has been great to have throughout the years.
“They make very game, every meet, everything … it’s been nice knowing they’re always on the sidelines somewhere watching me,” Herbert said.
His parents were very much like that with his older sister Alexis and his twin brother Remington. Herbert and his brother currently play on the same basketball team and compete together in track and field as well, with Remington sitting at number ten in Wind River’s history books for the Long Jump (16’ 9.5). Alexis was also on the track team, winning state back in the day in the 300-meter race.
And as for JayCee, the senior is currently killing it on the hardwood and can be seen playing basketball starting after the holiday break with games against Riverside and more in the Big Horn Basin tournament the first weekend of January. After that you have a chance to root on the Herberts and the Cougars against Shoshoni in a standalone game on Friday, January 20 in Pavillion.