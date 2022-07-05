Javonne Nesbit coming to CWC basketball

Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – Early on Friday afternoon the Central Wyoming College (CWC) basketball team announced that they had the commitment of Javonne Nesbit from Froid-Medicine Lake High School in Montana.

The Montana-bred guard comes to CWC after averaging just under 19 points per game for the Redhawks alongside an average of four assists per game and six rebounds per game.

This is all attached to a 6’5” guard that has strength and speed at the position, the type of strength and speed to truly help out the program immediately.

And CWC basketball coach Brad Schmit seems to think so too, tweeting out the announcement by CWC with a quote that reads:

“Recruiting can sometimes be pure luck and timing. The basketball gods shined down on us. Javonne is a late get who is an absolute stude. Cannot wait to see how he develops at the college level. #RustlerSquad getting bigger, stronger, and faster.”

Nesbit’s last year at Froid-Medicine Lake was filled with some great highlights, finishing his career there with 1,745 points and three Montana Class C All-State selections during his time as a Redhawk.

He also helped lead that Redhawks team to the state championship game during his senior season and was recently named to the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Team. This selection is added onto a few other accolades and accomplishments in basketball for the young man, including being named District MVP and HIT tournament assist leader.

Before playing in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball game last month Nesbit had to overcome something new and tough in order to suit up for the pivotal game: Mono and strep throat. After resting and laying at home Nesbit was forced to get back into shape for the game, something he hadn’t been forced to do very often in his high school career.

He would end up playing in the All-Star game after missing out on the opportunity to join his state champion teammates in a game two weeks prior. In the All-Star game Nesbit would help the Montana team demolish the Wyoming team by a score of 103–76 in Sheridan.

Needless to say, Nesbit will be an interesting addition to the rebuilding CWC men’s basketball team and will be fun to watch alongside some of the other new additions to the Rustlers’ squad.