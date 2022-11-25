Jan 22, 1928 – Nov 21, 2022

Janis Robinson, 94, peacefully passed away November 21, 2022 in Riverton, Wyoming at her daughter’s home.

Janis, born January 22, 1928, is the daughter of Harl and Winnie Snyder of Lynn, Indiana. She resided for the past ten years in Wyoming, where she enjoyed God’s creations of mountains and wildlife. Janis enjoyed sharing her summers with beloved visiting family members, daughter-in-law, Robin Haney, grandson, Jordon Haney, granddaughter, Kerry Beatty and numerous great and great, great grandchildren. She especially enjoyed sharing one summer with five generations here having fun on the 4-wheelers! She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Janis retired from the Randolph Southern School.

Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her dear son, Larry Haney, first husband, JC Haney and second husband, Warren Robinson.

Survivors include her daughter, Penny Haney; daughter-in-law, Robin Haney; grandson, Jordan Haney; granddaughter, Kerry and Scott Beatty; six great grandkids, eleven great, great grandkids and several nieces and nephews.

Janis was blessed with many Wyoming friends, especially the Connor’s.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com