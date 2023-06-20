11/19/1944 – 6/12/2023

Janice Carol Nyhus, age 78, of Lander, Wyoming, died on 6/12/2023

At Westward Heights Care Center, Lander, Wyoming

A small Memorial Service was held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, June 15, 2023

Janice (Riendeau) Nyhus was born on 11/19/1944 to Albert Riendeauj Rose Carpenter in Crookston, MN

Janice grew up in Grand Rapids, MN. In 1980 she moved out west to Lander, Wyoming to start a new chapter in her life. Janice worked for Ben Franklins for several years, until the store closed. She also worked for Pamida, and Wyoming State Training School until she retired. She received several awards during her years of service. Janice was known for hosting many family get together, and hunting trips. She loved to go fishing and hunting, with family and friends over the years. She made many friends over the years, and always kept in touch with old friends. She cared for her grandchildren for several years. She always made sure no one ever left her house hungry. Janice would give you the shirt off her back, or her last dollar. She was a extraordinary women, and loved by all her family and friends.

Janice was proceeded in death by her parents Albert and Rose Riendeau. Sister’s Lorraine Riendeau,

Delores Berg, Gladys Koski, Isabelle Allen, Kathleen Allen. Brother’s Roy, Lloyd, Rene, Rolland Riendeau.

She survived by her children, Sherry (Matthew) Stonich, Minneapolis, MN, Steven (JoAnn Mandich) Noland, Deer River, MN, Sandra (Bart) Denevan, Douglas, WY, Raymond (Yolanda) Nyhus, Clark, WY, Frederick (Shirley) Nyhus, Gillette, WY, Mike Nyhus, WY.

Brother and Sister’s, Willard Riendeau, Hibbing, MN, JoAnn Martin, Embarrass, MN, Joyce Hughes, Bovey, MN, Beulah Baker, North St. Paul, MN.

13 Grandchildren, and 13 Great-Grandchildren.

Memorials can be sent to the Nyhus Family, 385 Wood St, Lander WY 82520