Janet Louise Baumann of Lander, loving mother and devoted wife, went to be with our Heavenly Father on May 2, 2023. She was born Janet Van Pelt on May 3, 1939 in Glenbeulah, Wisconsin and was the middle child of 5 girls born to Loraine and Lee Van Pelt.

She was a graduate of the last class from the Glenbeulah High School in 1957 and went on to attend the Sheboygan County Teachers College. Janet devoted her life to being a skilled homemaker and mom. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and very much enjoyed sending and receiving greeting cards, feeding the birds, gardening, and cheering on her Milwaukee Brewers.

She met her sweetheart, Richard Baumann in 6th grade and they were married on April 12, 1958. Together they raised two children, Steven and Kathleen. During their lives together, Janet and Richard built several houses in Wisconsin and Wyoming. They enjoyed traveling and toured all over North America, Germany, Holland, Rome and Israel.

She is survived by; her husband of 65 years, Richard Baumann, children Steven Baumann (Debra Bonnet) of Lander and Kathleen (Barry) Paulson of Helena, Montana, grandchildren Amanda (Kris) Koessl of Billings, Montana, Jacob (Meredith) Baumann of Lorain, Ohio and Zachary Baumann of Lander, 5 great grandchildren and her sisters Betty Vlasak, Kay Feldman and Diane Cudworth all of Wisconsin. We will all miss her warm gentle heart. The family would like to sincerely thank the Help for Health Hospice and their wonderful, kind and loving staff.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, May 8, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander. Please remember Janet with a contribution to your favorite charity.

