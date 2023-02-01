James Michael Kennah

August 12,1959 – January 9 2023

Born in Casper Wyoming

Raised on the Wind River Indian Reservation as a non enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe

Graduated from Lander Valley High School

Attended Wyoming Certified Welding Trade School in Casper Wyoming

Graduated from Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington Wyoming in 1988 with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agricultural Equipment Mechanics

While Mike had many jobs his true love was working on the ranch with his dad Henry and running Little Apple Repair Shop. Mike spent a great deal of time taking his six children camping, and fishing. He loved watching John Wayne westerns with his family. He also enjoyed watching his children play sports. As he got older he spent time with his step-son Shadow White, camping and fishing. They also enjoyed watching Fast n the Furious movies and NFL games. Mike was a true Denver Broncos fan.

Mike was preceded in death by his Father Henry J Kennah II, sister Wanda Kennah, Uncles Larry Kennah and JP Kennah, his Grandparents Felicia Olivia Terry Kennah, Henry J Kennah, Anna Collins Rice, and James Michael Rice.

Mike is survived by his mother Clarice Kennah, brothers Henry J Kennah III (Joy), Pat Kennah (Cindy), Thomas Kennah (Vicki) sister Terra Kennah (Scott). His children James Michael Kennah Jr (Brookanne), Steven Kennah, Brandon Kennah (Nancy), Matthew Kennah, Kayla Kennah (Mike) and Clarissa Kennah. His step son Shadow White. Fourteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, Numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

We are planning on having a celebration of life at a later date.

