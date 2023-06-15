Mar 6, 1948 – Jun 11, 2023

James Elmer Davis, 75, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 in Billings, Montana. Funeral Services will be held at Davis Funeral Home Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., with a reception to follow at the Reach Foundation, 622 N. 8th St. West, Riverton, WY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501.

Jim was born March 6, 1948 in Minden, Nebraska to Edgar and Helen Aileen Davis.

He graduated from Riverton High School in 1967 and went to Denver Technical School of Computer Electronics completing his certificate in 1970.

Jim married Georgia in Jackson Hole in 1987. Together, the couple raised their son, Dezi. The family lived in Riverton, while Jim worked as the Parts Manager at Lathrop Equipment, Valley Implement and Riverton Equipment for 31 years as well as serving as Director for the Riverton Chamber of Commerce. He filled his free time as a Riverton Chamber of Commerce Board member. Jim was also active as a Mason at the Riverton Lodge #26 of the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Mason of Wyoming in 2008, and served as the Secretary of the Riverton Lodge in 2014. He was a member of Mt. Horeb Chapter #6 Royal Arch, Lander Council #4 Cryptic Council, Hugh DePayen Commandery #7 of Knights Templar, and Equality York Rite College #92, all of the York Rite Bodies of Freemasonry. Jim was a member of the Fremont County Shrine Club l Kalif Temple of Shriners International and held numerous offices and was an active and vital member in all of those organizations. Mr. Davis was also active in the Rotary Club, served four years on the Board of Directors of the Fremont County Fair Board as well as eight years as a city council member in Riverton.

Jim was also a member of the Riverton Reach Club and the Community Block Grant Program. He served as Precinct Man for Ward 3-6 in Riverton for many years. He volunteered and was very actively involved in the Riverton Balloon Rally for 21 years and the Wild West Winter Carnival Board for 20 years. Jim and his wife Georgia served as King and Queen of the Winter Carnival in 1989.

He was co-chairman of the Riverton Centennial Committee, a Riverton School District #25 board member, Recreation board member, an active member of the Riverton Railroaders, in which he was president for 2 years. Jim belonged to the Jaycees and held all four office positions as a member. He was elected as the Jaycee International Senator and Executive VP of the Wyoming Jaycees.

Jim loved the outdoors and considered that his religion, as he felt closest to God there. He loved boating, camping and fishing. He was an amazing cook and loved serving his community.

Jim is survived by his wife Georgia; son, Dezi (Amy) Walker; grandson, Luke Walker; niece, Nichole Kelly and her children Brooke (Billy) Haynes, Kaitlyn (Cade) Guinn; niece, Shana Harding and her children Dauril (Kendra) Brown, Dalen (Emilie) Brown and Dara (Jordan) Diamond.

