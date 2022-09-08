Jacob White named MW Athlete of the Week

By University of Wyoming Athletics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — University of Wyoming student athlete Jacob White was named the Mountain West Conference Male Athlete of the Week on Tuesday, Sept. 6th for his race-winning efforts at the 2022 Wyoming Invite this past weekend.

At the Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne, Wyo., White led the Pokes to a team win on top of his individual performance taking first place in the race with a time of 14:46.3. White pulled ahead from a pair of Colorado State University runners late in the race to best the field by more than two seconds.

The Cowboys bested the Rams by one point finishing the race with 27 points.

Head Cross Country Coach Scott Dahlberg said, Jacob has shown some great growth in training and it was great to see him translate that into the race. He ran hard but smart for the first couple miles and then just competed the last mile.”

This is the first weekly honor for the Cowboys since Seth Bruxvoort received the nod after the 2021 Wyoming Invite.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will return to action on Friday, September 23 when they travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota to compete in the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by Minnesota.

Stay up to date with Wyoming Cross Country by following @wyo_track on Twitter.