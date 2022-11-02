Ivie gets nod as Coroner Following Death of Larry DeGraw

Tuesday was decision day for the Fremont County Commissioners to choose a new Coroner following the death last month of Larry DeGraw. Following interviews with three candidates submitted by the county’s Republican Central Committee, current Chief Deputy Coroner Erin Ivie was appointed to fill the vacancy. Ivie is also the unopposed candidate for the Coroner’s Office in next week’s General Election. The interim appointment will end January 3, 2023 after which the newly elected Coroner will be sworn into office.

The other two candidates who had applied for consideration were Rand Ames of Dubois and Kim Lambert of Fort Washakie.