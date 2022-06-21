Rose, Ivey, 79, of Riverton, formally of Georgia, passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Her husband, Joel Ivey, is honoring her wishes of no services.
She is survived by her husband, Joel Ivey and sister, Margaret Conley.
On-line condolence may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com
Ivey Rose
