It’s Election Day: Polls Open until 7 p.m.

Today is Primary Election day across Wyoming. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and registered voters may cast their ballots at any one of eight vote centers across the county. Those who have not registered to vote, may do so today at the polls. A photo ID is required to vote and to register.

The Vote Centers are located at these locations:

• Lander – Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse, Lander Valley High School, 350 Baldwin Creek Road

• Riverton – Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairground, 1010 Fairgrounds Drive

• Fort Washakie – Fort Washakie School at 90 Fort Washakie School Road

• Dubois – Headwaters Community Arts Center, 20 Stalnaker Street

• Arapahoe – Arapahoe Charter School Building – 445 Little Wind River Bottom Road

• Ethete – Wyoming Indian High School Gymnasium, 638 Blue Sky Highway

• Kinnear – Kinnear Fire Hall, 11521 Highway 26

• Shoshoni – Senior Citizens Center, 214 East 2nd Street.

Wyoming voters are now required to show one of the following acceptable forms of ID when voting in person: