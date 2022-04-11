It’s a Go! Riverton Medical District Received it’s Loan for New Local Hospital

The Riverton Medical District (RMD) announced in a press conference at Riverton City Hall this afternoon that they have achieved another major step toward the goal of building a new hospital. According to RMD’s Corte McGuffey, the group received and signed a USDA Rural Development loan of $37 million dollars for the project on March 29th, the culmination of nearly four years of work. The formal announcement was made in front of a standing room only audience at the City Hall Council and Court Chambers. The State Director for USDA, Glenn Pauley, said this loan is the largest award it has ever provided in Wyoming. This will now allow the Riverton Medical District team to take the next steps for creating a new locally owned and governed health care facility. In that regard, Steve Wilson, who is developing the Eastern Shoshone Business Park north of Walmart where the hospital will be located, said the work at the site would commence on Tuesday. “We’re ready to get going with the preliminary work.”

McGuffey said he RMD plans to keep the community updated as additional steps are accomplished.”

“Today is a big day for Fremont County residents. This citizen-led effort seeking access to quality health care has been inspiring,” said USDA’s Pauley, “we are proud to partner with the Riverton Medical District to provide health care equity.”

The low-interest USDA Community Facilities loan announcement adds to the recent positive news of the RMD signing a Letter of Intent with Billings Clinic to be the clinical and management partner for the new health care facility. Billings Clinic is a regional health care leader with an affiliation network featuring relationships with 17 health care facilities across Montana and Wyoming, including Basin, Lovell and Powell; and a clinic in Cody.

The CEO of the Billings Clinic, Dr. Scott Ellner, said he was “thrilled to be here. Keeping healthcare local is the North Star of the Billings Clinic. Keeping patients as close to home as possible to get their healthcare is our goal.”

Plans for the new hospital includes high-quality primary, acute, emergency and specialty health care services, with a focus on being responsible community partners and providing local jobs in central Wyoming, according to a news release.