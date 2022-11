Widespread frost this morning and isolated flurries will give way to a partly cloudy and chilly day. The Arctic Front will move in the late afternoon, bringing more widespread snow and leaving frigid temperatures in its wake. Today’s high temperatures are projected near 30 in Dubois and in the mid-30s for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Tonight’s lows in the mid-teens across the region