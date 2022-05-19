Isolated Showers, Windy, Cooler for Thursday

A transition day today with scattered showers, cooler temperatures and windy conditions. High winds are possible in portions of central and southern Wyoming. Much colder tonight with snow showers possible. Chilly and unsettled into the weekend. Today’s high cooler than yesterday with the upper 50s for Lander and the Bighorn Basin, the low 60s for Riverton and Shoshoni and the upper 40s in Dubois. Today’s peak wind gusts are predicted to reach over 50 mph in Riverton, Shoshoni and Jeffrey City, in the upper 40 mph range at Lander and Dubois in the low 40 mph range for Thermopolis and Worland.