The weather for today remains a bit unsettled with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms expected, especially East of the Continental Divide. Showers should be less numerous than yesterday. Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be mainly dry and warm before much cooler weather moves in for Thursday and Friday. Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s across the region with near 70 at Dubois. Tonight’s lows in the mid 40’s with the upper 30s in Dubois.