Is Softball coming to Riverton High School? District 25 to discuss

The Riverton School Board meets in regular session Tuesday night with a Frontier Academy Graduation for Tyler Reese Polk, Good sportsmanship awards to Savannah Morton and Abrielle Santee, and a proposal for a new media club at Riverton High School. There will be a presentation to the board sanctioning softball, approval of student and parent handbooks for the coming school year, and approval of a lease agreement for Fremont County BOCES to be located at Rendezvous Elementary School. The board will be asked to accept a resignation from District Instructional Facilitator Ellen Kappus and approve three contracts for teaching positions at Jackson and Willow Creek Elementary Schools and at Riverton High School. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the District’s Central Office Boardroom at 151 north 5th West.

Earlier in the day, the board will meet for an annual retreat and work session beginning at 2 p.m. See the agenda below: