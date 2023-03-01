Is March coming in like a Lion?

“Those beliefs often included ideas that there should be a balance in weather and life. So, if a month came in bad (roaring like a lion), it should go out good and calm (docile, like a lamb),” according to the Almanac.
In 2023, it looks like the new month is coming in like a Lion, or in our region, like a mountain lion, and a cold one for sure, with more new snow, cold temperatures and chilling wind. If the forklore is to be believed, then the month with end like a lamb. Time will tell.
So, who made this forklore saying popular? According to CNN.com, “Like many proverbs for the month of March, it can be traced back to Thomas Fuller’s 1732 compendium, “Gnomologia; Adagies and Proverbs; Wise Sentences and Witty Sayings, Ancient and Modern, Foreign and British.”
Now you know.