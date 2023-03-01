Is March coming in like a Lion?



“Those beliefs often included ideas that there should be a balance in weather and life. So, if a month came in bad (roaring like a lion), it should go out good and calm (docile, like a lamb),” according to the Almanac.

In 2023, it looks like the new month is coming in like a Lion, or in our region, like a mountain lion, and a cold one for sure, with more new snow, cold temperatures and chilling wind. If the forklore is to be believed, then the month with end like a lamb. Time will tell.