Temperatures will remain cold in parts of the Wind River and Bighorn Basins today as arctic air remains trapped in an inversion. The rest of the state will begin to see temperatures warm up as we head into the holiday weekend.High temperatures today will be one below in Lander, 11 below in Riverton, 12 below in Shoshoni one below at Worland, zero at Thermopolis, 17 above at Jeffrey City and 28 above at Dubois.