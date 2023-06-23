Introducing your 2023 Riverton Little League Champions

RIVERTON – On a brisk Thursday evening off Smith Road in Riverton there were cheers amongst the sound of aluminum bats crushing baseballs across the fields. That’s because late that night were the championship games for the Riverton Little League teams, filled with children who have worked all year long to get to the final game of the season.

First up, in the Minors’ League, the final teams on the diamond were the Quick Set Auto Glass team and the Home Source Realty squad. Home Source entered the final week of play as the number-one seed, earning the bye before beating ABC Signs by a score of 15-6.

Both the Minors teams started off hot, ending the first inning with a 5-4 score in favor of the Home Source boys and girls. In the second inning is where the wheels started to fall off for the Quick Set team though, allowing five more runs while being unable to put another run on the board. By the time the third inning started it was 10-4 and the Home Source team was showing why they were ranked so high.

They kept it going in the third too. After giving up two runs to the Quick Set team the Home Source team put up another five-run inning, going up 15-6 before the darkness and the lightning started to creep into the area. In the top of the fourth the Quick Set team put up a valiant effort, dropping five more runs but being cut short once they reached 11 runs.

Home Source Realty Minors won the game 15-11. Their head coach Matthew Apodaca said afterward that “they worked hard all year, they put a lot of work in and I’m really proud of them.

The Home Source Realty team smiled after winning the RLL Minors Championship game 15-11 over the Quick Set Auto Glass team (p/c Carl Cote)

In the Majors’ championship game there was yet another Quick Set Auto Glass team, this time facing off against the U.S. Bank team. Both teams beat their competition on Monday night to get into the final game on Thursday, and both teams were evenly matched all the way till the end. The U.S. Bank team got it started first, going up 3-0 throughout the first two innings, but the Quick Set team came out swinging at the top of the third.

After the U.S. Bank team allowed a game-high seven runs in one inning they were able to get two more on top of their original three, pushing the score to 7-5 and giving the Quick Set team all the momentum. Good pitching and solid batting kept that momentum going all the way until the fifth inning, grabbing another two more runs for the Quick Set team in the top half of the inning, 9-5.

But, immediately after the Quick Set team took a four-run lead the U.S. Bank team came alive and their dugout’s screams became deafening. This all helped get the four runs they needed, tying it up with one out left and the winning runner on third base. With the game tied, the U.S. Bank team screaming their lungs off, and the parents all ready to see a champion crowned before fireworks began, the Quick Set team threw a much-needed double play to get out of the inning and push it for one more.

In that final inning the Quick Set team started with two runs, one off a walk and another off a hard ground ball by Jonny C. After that, the U.S. Bank team made some moves and found the two outs they needed. Then all they needed was three runs to win the game.

Sadly, the Quick Set pitcher walked a handful of batters after striking out the first U.S. Bank player and tied the game up at 11 while the rain started to trickle onto the diamond. And, anticlimactically, the final run of the game was scored by the U.S. Bank team but off another walk with the bases loaded.

U.S. Bank players sprinted out of the dugout with smiles and cheers, rolling around in the dirt before receiving their trophies and watching the firework presentation shortly after. Their 12-11 victory sent them into a frenzy full of wonder, leading to a memorable moment they’ll never forget.

The U.S. Bank Majors team gathered on the diamond after beating the Quick Set Auto Glass team in walk-off fashion (p/c Carl Cote)

Before the fireworks began, but after the trophies were handed out, the Majors and Minors’ All-Star teams were announced. And even though many of the kids were just in the championship games, they were expected to be at a practice the next day to begin training for the All-Star matchups they’ll face later on this summer.

For the full story on this championship night, including quotes from players and coaches, be sure to check out the Ranger and Lander Journal newspapers. Start or continue your subscription today at 421 E. Main Street in Riverton, WY.

By: Shawn O’Brate

Below are some pictures from the championship game, including some of the fireworks after the games (photos by Carl Cote)